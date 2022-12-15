EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County has awarded $681,500 in grants to local not-for-profit groups, funded by the county's 4% tax on hotel and Airbnb stays.

ArtsQuest, the operator of Musikfest, was a big winner in the latest round with a $60,000 award. The Bethlehem-based cultural organization is a serial grant winner. It picked up $7 million from the State of Pennsylvania this year for its conversion of Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s turn-and-grind shop into an arts and education venue.

County Council also approved $72,500 from the hotel tax to promote tourism to Historic Bethlehem, and $40,000 will go to the Celtic Classic, also in Bethlehem. Godfrey Daniels, a not-for-profit cafe in south Bethlehem that hosts live music, received $1,500.

To be eligible for county aid, a project must promote tourism and be held in 2023.

"Municipal festivals, our parks and trails system, art organizations, living history exhibitions and events like Musikfest are instrumental in bringing art, theatre and music to our communities," County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement on the distribution of funds. "Hotel tax grants promote culture and encourage tourists to visit Northampton County."

Other parts of the county outside Bethlehem were not neglected. Easton picked up $40,000 for its 2023 Winter Village, a downtown holiday tradition created by Mayor Sal Panto to promote businesses in and near Centre Square. The Greater Easton Development Partnership will receive $30,000 for its downtown ambassadors program.

The smallest grant was for $600. It went to Bethlehem Township for the Johnston Mansion house tour. The mansion is in Housenick Memorial Park, west of Nazareth Pike/Route 191. Hanover Township received $2,500 for its annual tree-lighting ceremony, and North Catasauqua was awarded $2,000 for its summer concert series.

In the northern end of the county, the Walnutport Canal Association received $5,000 for its annual festival, and Lower Mount Bethel Township was awarded $2,000 for its Easter breakfast and egg hunt.

Applications are screened by a Hotel Tax Review Committee, which makes recommendations to the county executive. County Council gets final approval on grants.

Organizations that apply must be a federally registered non-profit entity or a municipality in Northampton County.

A full list of awards is posted on the county website.