EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure often says, "Our future is green."
Sometimes, that means saving space and fighting off what he calls "warehouse proliferation."
It also means using renewable energy.
"We have received a grant from the federal government in the amount of $264,000 that is going to allow us to put solar panels on our archives building," McClure told Northampton County Council at its meeting Thursday.
The archives building in Forks Township keeps the county's records, a big task considering the county was founded in 1752 — 271 years ago and 24 years before the Declaration of Independence. The archives contain 172 rows of moveable shelves, according to the county website.
"Our solar panels, we believe, will cover our electricity for the operation of the archives, and we'll be able to sell the excess back," McClure said.
The county also has solar panels at its forensic center in Upper Nazareth Township. The panels provide power for most of the center, which uses a lot more energy than the archives.
In other business, council approved a request by Court Administrator Jermaine Greene to eliminate 15 youth care worker positions and create 13 assistant supervisor jobs at the youth detention center.
The center has been understaffed, and Greene has repeatedly asked for help to bring in workers.
Commissioner Kevin Lott asked if Greene is trying to "bust the union," switching out vacant positions that would be held by AFSCME workers for non-union positions. AFSCME stands for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
"I'm not trying to bust the union," Greene said. "I'm trying to find solutions." He said the detention facility, known as the Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center, needs additional supervisors.
Council President Kerry Myers stepped in as the conversation became heated. "Let's not get personal," he said.
The vote in favor of Greene's plan was 7-2, with Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, John Brown, Lori Vargo Heffner, John Goffredo, John Cusick and Thomas Giovanni in favor, and Lott and Tara Zrinski opposed.
Ultimately, arbitration or a labor panel may decide whether the jobs are union or non-union.
Council also put off a vote on a gift ban proposed by Executive McClure pending review of potential amendments.