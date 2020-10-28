Northampton County GOP alleges ballot harvesting

The Northampton County Republican Party is alleging that so-called "ballot harvesting" is happening in the county.
In a social media post, party officials say they're seeing people returning more than one ballot and accuse the county executive of not doing anything about it.
Ballot harvesting is when a third party returns a ballot on behalf of the voter.
County Executive Lamont McClure tells us he thinks anyone could "read anything" into pictures such as the ones above and below.
He says a person returning a ballot can only drop off their own, unless that person has a certification that authorizes him or her to drop off a ballot for another registered voter.