Alleged ballot harvesting

The Northampton County Republican Party is alleging that so-called "ballot harvesting" is happening in the county.

In a social media post, party officials say they're seeing people returning more than one ballot and accuse the county executive of not doing anything about it.

Ballot harvesting is when a third party returns a ballot on behalf of the voter.

County Executive Lamont McClure tells us he thinks anyone could "read anything" into pictures such as the ones above and below.

He says a person returning a ballot can only drop off their own, unless that person has a certification that authorizes him or her to drop off a ballot for another registered voter.

Northampton County GOP alleges ballot harvesting

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.