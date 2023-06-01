Northampton County's program for home-repair grants may be taking applications early this fall.

The county will use federal funds for the Whole Home Repairs Program, which will cost about $2.3 million total, based on figures presented Thursday. Of the total, $1.5 million will go toward home-repair grants, $450,000 for worker training, $230,000 to run the program and $91,000 for administration, according to Marek Tomanek, deputy director of the county Department of Community and Economic Development.



Not everybody will be eligible for grants of as much as $20,000 to make their homes livable, accessible and more efficient.



"You must be certified that your household income does not exceed 80% of the area median income," Tomanek told County Council's Economic Development Committee, which is led by Commissioner Tara Zrinski. The median is the midpoint: half of household incomes are below it and half above it.



Based on the numbers Tomanek presented, about two-thirds of the total would go to grants, with the rest going toward non-mandatory training for contractors at Northampton Community College, promoting the program and administration. Successful applicants will be provided with a list of insured contractors. If a homeowner wanted to hire a contractor not on the list, that business would be reviewed for eligibility.



Applications that make it through an initial review will go to a committee for consideration, Tomanek said. This program is for homeowners, he said, not people who rent buildings to tenants.



Commissioner Kevin Lott, who has spent his career in construction, asked that only qualified, tax-paying contractors be allowed to do the work, not "cash operators."



Tomanek said qualifications will be checked, and the county will make payment directly to the contractors.



Based on the total of $1.5 million, at least 75 grants will be made.



Tomanek said the goal is to get the money out as soon as possible. Lott, upon hearing that the application process will not start until "the beginning of the fall," said it appears that checks will not go out until late this year at the earliest.



Zrinski said council will want to see information about how the money is spent. She also asked that the county make sure that residents who do not have computer access are able to apply.



The county's Department of Community and Economic Development web page says the program remains "under development." Information will be posted when the program opens for applications. To be notified when that starts, residents may send their name, address and phone number to rsanchez@norcopa.gov or call Rebecca Sanchez at 610-829-6307.