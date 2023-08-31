A few slots remain open for Northampton County's annual house hazardous waste disposal day on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The chance to get rid of household chemicals, old brake fluid, pesticides and more for free requires registration in advance, and only Northampton County residents are eligible.

The event runs Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., though most remaining time slots are in the afternoon.

Anybody who shows up without having registered in advance, or at the wrong time, will be turned away. There will be no registration the day of the event.

The emphasis on the drop-off at Northampton Community College, 3835 Green Pond Road, Bethlehem Township, is on "household hazardous waste." Not commercial or business waste, and nothing explosive or radioactive. The event is not for recycling either; scrap metal, electronics and the like will not be accepted.

Online registration is available at the county website. It will continue until Sept. 25 or all slots are filled, according to a statement from Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure.

The county's statement makes it clear: one appointment per household on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be confirmed by email that must be printed or displayed upon checking in, along with proof of residency that matches the address on the registration.

The event will held rain or shine and drop-offs will be made in 15-minute increments.

Acceptable hazardous household waste includes "corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable," according to the county.

Upon arriving, drivers must remain inside their cars and toxic material must be accessible from the trunk, cargo area or truck bed. Staff at the event will remove the waste. The limit per vehicle is 30 gallons of liquid waste and 80 pounds of solid waste.

Household waste that will be accepted: paint products, auto fluids, outdoor products (pesticides, herbicides, driveway sealers, pool chemicals and the like), and household products: lead-acid car batteries; rechargeable, lithium or "button" type household batteries; fire extinguishers, flammables, adhesives, aerosols, etc.

Here is a partial list of what will not be accepted:

electronics

appliances

freon

scrap metals

explosives

ammunition

radioactive waste

fireworks

smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

medical waste

sharp materials

latex paint

alkaline batteries

gas cylinders

helium tanks

See a full list of unacceptable materials on the county's household hazardous waste page.

The collection is supported by Northampton County Recycling and Sustainability Funding, working with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Waste Management.