EASTON, Pa. – Plexiglass dividers are still up in Northampton County Council's chambers, but the masks are off.
County Executive Lamont McClure said the government center in Easton, in keeping with federal guidelines, no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to cover their faces. Masks are still worn at the Gracedale nursing home and the county prison, which are exempt from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rulings.
The relaxed policy enabled county council to meet Thursday without face protectors for the first time this year.
"We're finally sitting here without masks on," Councilman Ron Heckman told McClure. Heckman said the pandemic hit the county hard, and there was no state or federal roadmap to get through it.
"Nobody put their head in the sand," Heckman said, commending the administration's response.
"We were attached to three of the world's hot spots," McClure said, listing New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia. "We really got hit hard."
Council moved some meetings into a large courtroom early in the pandemic before going virtual. In-person meetings resumed last month, with clear dividers between council members and staff.
McClure told council that half of Northampton County's $61 million in American Rescue Plan money will arrive within a week. The rest of the federal pandemic aid will be paid next year.
He suggested that some of the money be used to help students get high-speed internet access. McClure has also asked that county council approve another round of subsidies to small businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic.
New 'county commissioners' title
County councilmembers are in no hurry to change their titles. They won the right to be called "county commissioners" in a referendum on Tuesday's ballot. The change to commissioners would bring council into conformity with other Pennsylvania counties.
Heckman made a resolution to delay the change until January 2022. He said switching names before then could be confusing, particularly in the November election. So for 2021, councilmembers will remain, councilmembers.
Open-space projects
Council approved grants for 12 open-space projects, including Dimmick Park, Hellertown; Housenick Memorial Park, Bethlehem Township; the Main Street Greenway, North Catasauqua; and the Polk Valley Park Trail, Lower Saucon Township. Municipalities have to match the county contributions.
A plan for Twin Rivers Tubing to operate out of Frost Hollow Park along the Delaware River in Forks Township was discussed but no action was taken. Council may consider a lease with the tubing and kayak/canoe rental business next month.
Gracedale bonuses
A $500 bonus payment for newly hired registered nurses at Gracedale was approved, over the objections of Councilman John Cusick. He said $500 is not enough.
"I see $500 bonuses at McDonald's and Wawa," he said.
New registered nurses at the Upper Nazareth Township home will receive $250 after completing three months of work, and the rest after another three months.
Rules for county parks
Council also looked at proposed rule changes for county parks. Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Cope said regulations have not been updated since 2012. Most changes are merely in wording, though a reduction in the speed limit on park roads from 15 miles per hour to 10 is proposed.
Council's next meeting will be June 3.