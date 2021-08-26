Northampton County is seeing a need and filling it.
"We know with COVID that a lot of families didn't receive the food that they needed," said Kris Hetterick, executive director of the Center for Humanistic Change.
All day Thursday, the county is helping families prepare for school by giving them food and books for children.
The drive is being held in Northampton, at the 26th Street Playground, and in Bath, at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
"There's great food insecurity in Northampton County, in all of the areas in the county," Hetterick said.
In the 70 bags at each location, families will find enough for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"There's cereal, pasta, mac and cheese, spaghetti sauce," Hetterick said.
Each child gets a bag and a book.
"We just had a little girl here who is excited for Clifford. 'I like Clifford,' and we had a book on Clifford, which was really nice," Hetterick said.
Violet, who's starting preschool in 2 weeks, was excited about the book.
"I like to read bedtime stories at night because they always help me fall asleep," said 4-year-old Violet.
Her mom, Jackie, is grateful for the community's support.
"It's nice. You never know what someone is going through and their struggles, so it's nice they account for that," said Jackie Kelly.