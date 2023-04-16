HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney says he's encouraged by the response at his office's gun buyback event Saturday.

People dropped off unwanted guns and ammunition in exchange for a Weis gift card.

The DA says the guns they got will potentially save the area from reckless, accidental or intentional shootings.

People dropped guns off at the Leithsville Fire Station in Hellertown and the Northampton Fire Department.

"When the police receive these firearms they run the serial numbers, but the purpose of that is to see if this gun was involved in any type of illegal activity," said DA Terry Houck.

"We're glad to have the county here working with us, the detectives with our police force, and it's been a great day with collecting the guns that people just don't have a use for anymore," said Mayor Tony Pristash.

The DA says the guns are destroyed if they aren't needed as evidence in connection to illegal activity.

There's no word yet on how many guns were collected.

More of these events are planned in the future.