Northampton County residents who want to vote early and in-person for the May 16 primary election can do so until next Tuesday.

Ballot-on-Demand is available at the Elections Office at 669 Washington St. in Easton. The office is on the lower level of the government center.

The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 8, and this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Early voting at the government center ends at 5 p.m. on May 9.

May 9 is also the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot.

To vote early in-person, Northampton County residents can go to the Elections Office, show identification and fill out a ballot application, and vote on a paper ballot then or take the ballot home and mail it in or place it in a county drop box by Election Day, May 16.

Drop boxes for Northampton County voters only (not Lehigh County voters, even if they live in west Bethlehem) are at:

the entrance of the government center in Easton, available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

the county Human Services Building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

the county 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave. in Upper Nazareth Township, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for ballot-on-demand.