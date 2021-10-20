EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council interviewed a familiar candidate Wednesday to take over as controller.
Richard "Bucky" Szulborski has held the job before. He took over the post in 2018 after Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in County Executive Lamont McClure's administration.
The job became vacant again Sept. 24, when elected Controller Antoine "Tony" Bassil died. Bassil, who served earlier as Easton's controller, was elected in 2019.
The controller is the county's fiscal watchdog, auditing departments and making recommendations on improving government operations.
The personnel committee's interview of Szulborski took about three minutes. He offered to answer any questions, but as the only applicant for the job, there was not a lot to discuss. The controller is paid $75,000 annually.
Szulborski is a Democrat and served on city council in Bethlehem. He works as a realtor and has been a volunteer in multiple community organizations.
Councilman John Cusick, a Republican, gave Szulborski a somewhat tepid endorsement.
"I do think you'll do an adequate job as you have in the past," he said.
County Councilman William McGee, a Democrat, was more upbeat.
"You did a great job in the past and we appreciate you coming back to help," he said.
Council will vote Thursday on appointing Szulborski for his second round.