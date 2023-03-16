BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County Judge John Morganelli on Thursday reversed a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board ruling that had refused to renew the liquor license for a bar and restaurant in Bethlehem.

The ruling renews the liquor license for the Tally Ho Tavern on 205 West Fourth Street for the period beginning May 1, 2018 and ending April 30, 2020 and the license period beginning May 1, 2020 and ending April 30, 2022.

In the 33-page ruling, Morganelli says the group that operates the restaurant implemented remedial measures in response to incidents that maximize safety at the restaurant and to address any concerns that the PLCB may have about its operations.

Morganelli said the measures have been effective, and that the restaurant has not received a citation for more than five years. He said the last recent adjudicated citation involved a single sustained noise violation relating to events in July 2017.

The family that owns the Tally Ho Tavern also own other restaurants that hold liquor licenses, including the Broadway Pub in Bangor and the White Oak Tavern in East Stroudsburg, Morganelli noted.

The Tally Ho Tavern has about 4500 square feet of serving space, including three bars and a patio. There are residential apartments on the upper floors of the building.