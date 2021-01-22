EASTON, Pa. | Punishment has finally been meted out for the man accused of raping a woman along the tow path in Bethlehem.
Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli on Friday formally sentenced Justo E. Garcia to 10 to 20 years in state prison in connection with the May 2011 attack near the Minsi Trail Bridge. As part of a negotiated plea, the now 42-year-old agreed to plead guilty to a single count of rape, and the prosecution agreed to withdraw the remaining charges.
Garcia pleaded guilty last summer, but the judge was legally prohibited from sentencing him until a sexually violent predator assessment could be completed. In September, he tried a last-minute maneuver to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing it was invalid because of a faulty preliminary hearing. Garcia even went so far as to accuse his defense attorney of cooperating with the district attorney’s office.
The judge dismissed his arguments outright but agreed to delay sentencing until Garcia could be assessed by his own expert for the sexually violent predator assessment.
On Friday, the judge deemed Garcia a sexually violent predator, subjecting him to a lifetime of sex offender counseling. He was already subjected to a lifetime registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law given the guilty plea to rape.
Before formally handing down the sentence, Roscioli called Garcia’s crime “vile and perhaps the most heinous rape case this court has ever seen.” Were it not for DNA evidence, he might have gotten away with it, she said.
Not only did the victim endure a vicious attack, but she endured the fear of knowing that her attacker could still be out there, the judge said. The law only allows the sentence that’s been applied, but Garcia’s conduct “dictates that you should be removed from society for the rest of your life,” Roscioli said.
When asked if he wished to address the court, Garcia said he plans on appealing his case and proceeded to air a list of grievances against his attorney and the court. He told the judge that he’s taken responsibility for everything in his life that he’s ever done, while reiterating that he wanted to plead no contest to rape.
In a no contest plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors had enough evidence to convict. It is treated the same as a guilty plea for the purposes of sentencing. The judge said previously she would not allow such a plea in this case.
Garcia told the court that other than his list of complaints about the case he felt bad about what happened to the victim.
Outside the courtroom, Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson took issue with Garcia’s comments to the court, calling them offensive and far short of an apology to the victim.
“He is a monster,” Wilson said. “He’s what every woman is taught to fear.”
Garcia attacked the 19-year-old victim from behind, raped her along a jogging path and proceeded to complain at sentencing about how unfair the process has been against him, Wilson said. Garcia has proven how dangerous he is, she said, adding that she will personally oppose any parole request.
“He deserves to serve every second of his sentence,” Wilson said.
At the time of the attack, the victim told police she was jogging and had just passed under the Minsi Trail Bridge, when a man grabbed her from behind. She reported looking down to see her attacker holding what appeared to be a serrated knife, according to court records. Garcia dragged her toward the river through waist-high brush and sexually assaulted her.
The victim told authorities she stayed on the ground for some time in case her attacker was still nearby before immediately reporting the attack. Investigators used what the prosecution deemed overwhelming DNA evidence to link Garcia to the attack. They made the connection while he was serving state prison time in New Mexico.
In New Mexico, Garcia pleaded no contest to drug possession, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest during an incident in which he shot a woman in the shoulder, according to Wilson. Authorities in New Mexico were preparing to parole Garcia, when he was charged in the Northampton County case.