To help combat the region's affordable housing crisis, Northampton County is opening its Affordable Housing Grant Program.

"No county government alone can fix it but Northampton County is trying to step into the breach,” said County Executive Lamont McClure.

The county is using $400,000 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for the program, which is designed to help update or expand what McClure calls "workforce housing,” as well as Transitional Housing Facilities.

"We're looking for service providers, local governments, non-profits, low-income housing providers, to help us help people who have 80% of the median income in Northampton County," McClure said.

"Whereas the rental rate in any community should be between 4% and 7%, and we're at 2%," said Marc Rittle, Executive Director of New Bethany Ministries. "So, we need to prioritize making units available and making units available for low-income families."

Rittle says they intend to apply for a grant to maintain their seven section eight units that are open to graduates of their transitional program: "At this moment in time, New Bethany is facing going into our reserves to be able to update and maintain these units."

Each grant can be up to $50,000.

"The exciting thing about the program overall is that it might bring in new non-profits or private developers who want to start housing low-income people," Rittle added.

"What we're doing here at the local level is simply a Band Aid, but it's a Band Aid I'm going to keep applying as long as I'm county executive because we need to keep people who are working, under roofs," McClure said.

The application is open until Oct. 20.