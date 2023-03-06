EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County is taking a proactive approach to cracking down on human trafficking.

The county is launching the Northampton County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announced District Attorney Terry Houck on Monday.

The task force will "aggressively" work to find and arrest adults soliciting sex from minors, and those buying sex from adult sex workers, the DA said.

It will focus on finding those using the internet to set up such encounters, and will also connect victims with legal and social resources.

Houck said the Lehigh Valley is a "potential hub" for human trafficking because of its centralized location between Philadelphia and New York, and the high number of highways and hotels in the area.

The task force's law enforcement partners include: