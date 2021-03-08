BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northampton County government is launching a call line to help senior citizens make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.
The phone line will be in operation every Friday at 8 a.m., starting this Friday.
Officials say it's intended for those who lack computer or internet access.
Northampton County residents age 65 and older can call 610-865-7092. Staff members from the Area Agency on Aging will help set up vaccination appointments at the clinic being held at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem.
If people have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic or their appointment, they can call the Bethlehem Health Bureau at 610-865-7083.