BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Richard Szulborski was a realtor by profession, but he was a man of many interests, a man who found joy in service and faith.

Szulborski, who died last week at age 74, was known to all as "Bucky." He was a two-time Northampton Country controller, and he served on Bethlehem City Council for 12 years. He was active with many Bethlehem organizations, including the Sun Inn Preservation Association and his church, Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, in South Bethlehem.

He loved the city of Bethlehem. He knew its history, but it was never stuffy to Szulborski. He tried to bring a spirit of fun to everything he did, whether he was at Plaza Realty, in government or in church.

Szulborski was all business when presenting financial reports to Northampton County, but before meetings started, he was known for kidding around. That carried over to all his activities.

"Bucky was a long-time faithful parishioner and servant of the community," said Father Andrew Gehringer, pastor of Incarnation parish. Szulborski was a member of the parish's finance council and pastoral council. Those are serious positions, but Szulborski found a way to mix humor with service.

"He had a fun-loving spirit and loved to make people laugh. Just last Sunday (June 25), over coffee and doughnuts after mass, he mentioned how his doctor told him he should not eat doughnuts. But he retorted quickly to his doctor that 'doughnuts were a celebration of the Holy Eucharist, which made it OK,'" Gehringer recalled.

"He will be missed dearly by the Incarnation parish family," the pastor said.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Szulborski brought that same attitude to his role as county controller, an important but not exactly glamorous post. The controller is the independent fiscal watchdog of county finances, carrying out audits and reviewing spending.

"Richard 'Bucky' Szulborski brought enthusiasm and joy to his time as county controller," McClure said. "He stepped up for the people of Northampton County twice to ensure that the controller's office had a sure and steady hand when the office became vacant."

When Stephen J. Barron Jr. resigned as controller in 2018 to serve as director of fiscal affairs in McClure's administration, Szulborski took over as an appointee. He returned in 2021 after the death of Tony Bassil.

"The passing of Tony Bassil was a devastating personal and professional loss to us," McClure said. "The passing of Bucky only magnifies the grief we feel and highlights the tremendous value both gentlemen brought to the Office of Northampton County Controller."

Szulborski was also a tie to "old school" Bethlehem politics. He served on City Council from 1984 to 1996, alongside Dolores Caskey, Jack Lawrence, James Delgrosso, Otto Ehrsam Jr., George Karabin and Michael Loupos, among others.

The city was changing, and by the end of Szulborski's final term, Bethlehem Steel Corp. was fading away and new faces were moving into government. Democrat Paul Marcincin was mayor when Szulborski joined council, and by the time he left, Republican Ken Smith was in charge of the city. The next two elected mayors, Don Cunningham and John Callahan, were part of a new generation of leadership.

His return to office as controller reflected Szulborski's belief in service, Northampton County Council member Lori Vargo Heffner said.

"He stepped up every time he was asked," she said. "He did it without any opportunistic motive. He only wanted the opportunity to serve." Szulborski was one of the "good guys" of politics and "he will be very much missed," she said.

Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was born Feb. 1, 1949 in Bethlehem, according to his obituary, posted by the Cantelmi Long Funeral Homes. He died June 30.

Szulborski earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Drake College of Florida, Fort Lauderdale. He worked as head of the finance department for the Lehigh Valley Railroad and as a real estate agent, in addition to his two terms as interim County Controller and 12 years on Bethlehem City Council.

His community activities included the Christmas City Fair, Camelot for Children, South Bethlehem Historical Society, past president of the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Organization, Sun Inn Preservation Association, Regular Fellows.

Services will be private. Contributions may be made in his memory to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem PA 18015.