EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council did not amend its Responsible Contractor Ordinance late Thursday, keeping a law in place that favors builders with apprenticeship programs.

Most contractors with apprenticeships are union shops. Critics of RCOs say they steer work to union builders and cut the pool of bidders on jobs. Supporters of the ordinances say they promote workforce development and quality work.

Commissioner John Goffredo had sought to amend the ordinance to exclude Lehigh and Northampton county-based firms from the apprenticeship requirement.

County Executive Lamont G. McClure said earlier that the ordinance has not reduced the number of bids on jobs, and Public Works Director Michael Emili presented statistics to back that up.

"We do think there's going to be an increase in qualified bidders moving forward," Emili said, as contractors seek to meet the ordinance's requirement for training.

The county passed the RCO in 2018, and in 2020, lowered the threshold for jobs subject to the RCO to $100,000 from $250,000.

Commissioner Kevin Lott (councilmembers are known as commissioners), a supporter of the RCO, said "We're getting the same amount of bids we were getting in the past" and asked for a quick vote.

Goffredo said, "I think unions should have every opportunity to bid, and I think non-unions should too."

Then Lott and Goffredo argued about an earlier conversation in an elevator.

Council President Kerry Myers stepped in and said, "We should not be attacking each other."

"I'm not even going to go there, what was said in that elevator," Goffredo said. He added, "I hope you don't see this as a personal attack."

Goffredo said the job of the County Council is to protect taxpayers, not defend unions. The RCO, he said, can prevent Lehigh Valley residents from working in Northampton County.

Commissioner Ron Heckman said he is concerned that a recent job went to a firm in Reading instead of to a local company.

Union members including former Councilmember William McGee and Tony Harrison of Easton, who completed an apprenticeship, spoke in favor of keeping the RCO.

Both cited safety as an issue. Apprenticeships include OSHA — Occupation Safety and Health Administration — training.

"I do not want to be on a job where safety is not of the utmost importance," Harrison said.

The meeting started at 6:30 p.m., and the vote against Goffredo's amendment was held at 11:05 p.m.

While union members spoke against Goffredo's amendment to exclude local contractors, Stacy Nimas of the Associated Builders and Contractors said any barriers to bids should be removed.

"We just want an even playing field," Nimas said.

LVHN complaints

Councilmembers spent more than two hours on an item that was not on the agenda. The commissioners heard from parents, and supporters of those parents, who claim Lehigh Valley Hospital Network's Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen diagnosed their children incorrectly.

Parents, supporters bring complaints about LVHN to Northampton County Council Northampton County Council does not have oversight over the operations of LVHN, but it spent more than two hours listening to allegations about the health network.

"That was probably the toughest three hours I've ever had to sit through in my life," Council President Kerry Myers said of the emotional testimony.

Northampton County Council does not have oversight over the operations of Lehigh Valley Hospital Network.

Executive McClure said the issues are very complicated, but that he empathized with the pain expressed by parents and others.

Council met in Courtroom 1 at the government center in Easton, which can accommodate a bigger crowd than its usual meeting room.