ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Office of the District Attorney of Northampton County announced that as of July 1, 2021, it has entered into an agreement with the Office of the District Attorney of Lehigh County to utilize the services provided by the Lehigh County John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center, in Allentown, Pa.
The investigation of child abuse is a challenging undertaking for children, families, and responding professionals, the D.A. office stated.
A Child Advocacy Center, which aims to minimize the risk of adding trauma to a child as a result of intervention, coordinates a response to allegations of child abuse in a child-friendly environment, where the needs of the child are top priority.
By providing a single setting that combines resources and expertise of law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, forensic interviewers, medical professionals, mental health professionals, and child protective service caseworkers, a Child Advocacy Center implements a child-and-family-centered component to the current system.
Officials say this new course of action will allow for early intervention, expedient investigations, and appropriate treatment for child victims. Overall, the central goal of the Child Advocacy Center, they say is to make the experience of intervention and treatment child-focused without compromising the effectiveness of child abuse investigations and prosecutions.
“One of our highest duties is to provide justice for our most vulnerable children in Northampton County. By joining forces with Lehigh County’s Child Advocacy Center, we will be able to deliver county-wide expert forensic services while making every effort to ensure each child feels comfortable and safe during the interview process,” said Northampton County D.A. Terence Houck.
Pursuant to this agreement, Lehigh County says it will provide access to the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center for Northampton County’s use, which includes the use of a certified forensic interviewer and access to specifically trained medical personnel who are responsible for providing immediate care for children who may be victims of physical and/or sexual abuse.
This endeavor is a first for Northampton County, officials say, and a cornerstone of District Attorney Terence Houck’s mission statement when elected in 2020.
Moving forward, the Office of the D.A. of Northampton County says it will continue to pursue additional resources to aid in the investigation of child abuse, which includes a future goal to establish an independent Child Advocacy Center in Northampton County.
The Office of the D.A. of Northampton County says it would like to thank Lehigh County D.A. James Martin, and the Program Director of the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Lisa Liddington, for coordinating this effort.