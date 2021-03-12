BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The lines were busy the minute Northampton County's Area Agency on Aging opened its COVID-19 call line Friday.
The phone line was created to help people over age 60 who don't have access to a computer or the internet. Area Agency on Aging staff will make 100 appointments per clinic date run by the Bethlehem Health Bureau at The Wind Creek Event Center.
County Executive Lamont McClure said Northampton County has a large population of seniors who have struggled to get access to vaccine appointments.
"Senior citizens in Northampton County who are sophisticated with computers are having an easier time than folks who are not, and we have some very old folks in the county who need to get vaccinated," he said.
'We share their struggle and their frustration because we recognize the barriers that some of them [seniors] are facing. We are trying to do all we can," said Lori Greco, director of Northampton County's Area Agency on Aging.
Greco said after staff take down senior's information for appointments from the call line, they forward the information to the Bethlehem Health Bureau.
Last month, Allentown announced a similar phone line to help seniors in Lehigh County gain access to vaccines.
LANta is also providing rides to people who need help getting to and from their vaccine appointments.
"If an older adult would need a ride to the vaccine appointment, we would connect them with LANta so they can schedule their ride. LANta bills us directly, so it's not anything the older adult has to worry about," Greco said.