WALNUTPORT, Pa. - Walnutport's Eric German's passion for motorcycles is only topped by his love of dogs.
"I lost my dad a day before my 19th birthday, kind of lived a life pushing people away until I met dogs," he explained.
His newest pup Lincoln was found abandoned with a broken leg in Alabama. Lincoln was saved by Montgomery County's Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue. The group has rescued more than 500 animals this year, many with medical needs.
"Those types of cases in fundraising and bringing in revenue is really important in what we do," said rescue head Chris Barringer.
Hit hard by COVID, Barringer says the rescue has lost $30,000 in fundraising.
"We are holding our breath when you bring in a dog like Lincoln who needs surgery. You are hoping you can rally everyone on social media," she said.
German is asking to help. He's in the top five for the Orange County Dream Chopper contest, with the winner getting a custom bike and a spot on the popular reality show, an extra $10,000 prize.
If he wins "I'm going to donate all of it to Logan's Heroes Animal Shelter. They need it now more than any time in their history," German said.
German is no stranger to raising money. His Pipes for Paws motorcycle runs have raised more than $60,000 for area animal shelters.
Just in time for the holidays, he's hoping for another rescue ride.
You can vote for German and his Pipes for Paws Facebook page until December 16.