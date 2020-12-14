NAZARETH, Pa. - Nine months into the pandemic, it's certainly easy for the days to just seem like they blend together.
You may have even heard a friend joke about feeling like they've been living the movie "Groundhog Day." Perhaps, no one feels that more than Nazareth's Matt Stoudt.
"I'm a creature of habit," Stoudt said.
That's an understatement.
Since July 13, 2020, Stoudt has stopped to pick up a meal at his local Chick-fil-A. He started logging his visits, after reading an article about a California man who had broken the "unofficial" record for eating the most consecutive days at Chick-fil-A.
"I called my wife and said 'Hey, I wanna do it.' She laughed at me and thought I was ridiculous," Stoudt said.
Ridiculous or not, Stoudt decided to go for it.
Employee Ashley Marshall said she can now tell when Matt is at the drive-thru, just by the sound of his voice. She remembers when Stoudt told her about the challenge.
"When I heard about it, I'm like 'that's crazy,' but it made me feel good that he picked us to do that challenge with," Marshall said.
Marshall and Stoudt have become close over the last few months, sharing quick updates about their lives, including Marshall buying her first home.
Stoudt pretty much has the same order every day. If it's breakfast, he orders a Number 1 with an extra biscuit and a bottle of water. If he stops for dinner, it's usually a chicken sandwich.
He said it was anything but convenient.
When he and his family took a trip to Atlantic City, he had to go out of his way to find one of the chain's locations.
One night at home, he waited 25 minutes in line just to order a four-pack of nuggets so he could keep the streak going.
Stoudt has been going steady, eating at Chick-fil-A every day since July 13, except Thanksgiving and Sundays, when the chain is closed.
"Having Sundays off has been really nice," Stoudt said.
Stoudt said going to the chain every day has given him something to do, and something to look forward to, while so much was closed.
A few weeks ago, he ordered his 115th consecutive meal at Chick-fil-A, surpassing the unofficial record.
On Monday, December 14, he ordered his 132nd consecutive meal. He's planning to continue eating at the chain through the end of the year.
Truth be told, he's starting to get a little sick of chicken.
Stoudt said he wouldn't encourage anyone else to try and surpass him.
"No, no. Don't do it. If you do it, I'll have to do it again," Stoudt said.