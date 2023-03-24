SCRANTON, Pa. – A Northampton County man who has faced a series of legal issues for more than a decade was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his latest conviction.

Anthony Elonis, 39, formerly of Bethlehem, received his sentencing Thursday for cyberstalking. He was found guilty after a five-day jury trial in Easton last August, charged with three counts of cyberstalking involving three separate victims — a government employee in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Elonis' former girlfriend and Elonis' ex-wife.

Between 2018 and 2021, authorities say Elonis sent numerous threatening, harassing and intimidating emails directly to the governmental employee, and sent or posted numerous threatening, harassing and intimidating communications via Twitter, text message, voicemail or other form of electronic communication regarding the three victims.

Elonis was separately convicted by a federal jury in 2011 of sending threatening messages over Facebook. He posted threats about blowing up Dorney Park, his former employer, and committing "the most heinous school shooting ever imagined."

The case garnered national attention, raising issues involving free speech on social media.

In September 2012, Elonis was sentenced to 44 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.

A U.S. appeals court affirmed his conviction after the U.S. Supreme Court said the jury should have weighed his intent and not just the rap lyrics he posted.

Elonis also was arrested by Freemansburg police in 2015 and charged with simple assault/domestic violence and harassment.