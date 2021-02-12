Police cruiser lights

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man who was one of New York City's top probation officials is accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

53-year-old Robert Costello of Bethlehem Township was indicted Friday on several child porn charges.

Federal authorities say he had thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children stored on electronic devices at his home.

Authorities allege he committed the crimes while employed as the assistant commissioner of New York City's Department of Probation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.