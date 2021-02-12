BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man who was one of New York City's top probation officials is accused of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
53-year-old Robert Costello of Bethlehem Township was indicted Friday on several child porn charges.
Federal authorities say he had thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children stored on electronic devices at his home.
Authorities allege he committed the crimes while employed as the assistant commissioner of New York City's Department of Probation.