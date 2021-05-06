EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure recommended Thursday that the county provide another $10 million in aid to small businesses.
The county is due to receive $60.7 million for COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan — half of it this year and half in 2022. Northampton received $27.6 million in federal CARES Act pandemic funds last year, and county council approved McClure's proposal to distribute $10.7 million of that to 776 small businesses.
"The CARES Act funding helped them survive, and now we need to help them thrive," McClure said at county council's meeting at the government center in Easton.
"There's going to be a lag between folks getting vaccinated and folks feeling comfortable to come back to our small businesses," he said.
What businesses would be eligible for Rescue Plan money and when applications would be considered were not discussed at Thursday's county council meeting. Council makes final decisions on budget matters.
Linking trail systems
Council also approved the purchase of an easement on 0.4 acres of Plainfield Township land owned by Donna Garrity for $7,300 to add to the Two Rivers Trailway. That easement, allowing public use of the land, is a step toward tying together the county's network of trails, according to Bryan Cope, superintendent of parks and recreation.
Combined with other acquisitions, Cope said trails will soon connect Easton, from the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, to Jacobsburg State Park.
McClure said Thursday that the county's Two Rivers Trailway has received a $650,000 grant from the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, to fill a gap in the route in Plainfield Township. Connecting the county's many trails to local and regional pathways has been a goal of his administration.
"These things have been moving slowly, but we're really seeing the dominoes fall into place," Cope said.
Admissions picking up at Gracedale
During a human services committee meeting earlier Thursday, Gracedale Administrator Jennifer-Stewart King said the nursing home has about 525 residents now, and in March, admissions outpaced discharges, 41 to 33. The Upper Nazareth Township nursing home has a maximum capacity of 688 and is about three-quarters full now.
Families were reluctant to take relatives to the home during the height of the pandemic, Stewart-King said, but that fear is easing.
Visits have also resumed, now that most residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Councilman John Cusick asked about Gracedale staffing statistics, after noting that numbers posted by the state are not the same as those reported by the county.
McClure said that if Cusick was suggesting that the county is not reporting numbers accurately, "I specifically reject that implication and I certainly hope that wasn't what you're doing."
"I just wanted to know why the number that is on the state website is different from the one that we see here," Cusick said.
Stewart-King said there is a "lag time" before the state reports numbers, and that said she will provide more information in June.
Video of Thursday's meeting is available on YouTube.
The next full council meeting will be May 20.