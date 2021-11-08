The 2020 census numbers are in, and that means Northampton County Council has to review the lines of its four districts.
Five of the nine council members are elected across the county, or "at large." Those elections were held last week. Four other members are elected from districts.
After a census, council has to review whether population shifts indicate a change in district boundaries is in order.
Alene Shafnisky, deputy council clerk, presented last week six alternate plans on top of the current district boundaries. Solicitor Chris Spadoni told council the districts should be contiguous, respect municipal boundaries and be "substantially similar" to survive a legal challenge.
"This has to be based on population alone," Shafnisky said of the redistricting process.
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said the current council, with a 6-3 Democrat majority, cannot take politics into account.
The four districts are split down the middle: two are represented by Republicans, two by Democrats.
As council members pored over Shafnisky's six proposals versus the current boundaries, most favored the do-nothing option, letting the current lines remain.
"I don't see any reason why it can't stay the way it is," said Councilman Ron Heckman during the governance committee meeting. He likened the redistricting process in this case to "doing major surgery on a toenail."
Heckman noted, "We're not the feds," a reference to "gerrymandering," or the process of drawing odd-shaped voting districts for the sake of political advantage. The term gets its name from Elbridge Gerry, a vice president under James Madison.
When Gerry was governor of Massachusetts, a Boston-area voting district was deemed to resemble a salamander, leading to gerrymander, a play on his name.
Political issues were not supposed to be under consideration, but inevitably arose.
Kerry Myers, representing the Easton area in District 2, and Thomas Giovanni, whose District 4 includes the county's northern, rural tier, found fault with a couple options that could change the character of their districts.
One option, Myers said, would add a lot of Republican voters to his district.
"I'm being thrown to the lions," he said.
Council members went over how proposals would not cut through townships and boroughs, but school boundaries add another level of complexity.
"It might be impossible to keep all the school districts together," Tara Zrinski said.
Council members thanked Shafnisky for her work in find new ways to apportion Northampton County's 312,951 residents, but the "leave it alone" attitude prevailed.
Giovanni, Myers, Heckman and Kevin Lott said they favor no change, and that accounts for four of council's nine members, with a few others indicating the lines should be left alone. Council will vote on the districts by year's end.
The districts:
District 1: represented by Lott; includes the City of Bethlehem, Freemansburg, Hanover Township and Hellertown.
District 2: represented by Myers; includes Easton, Forks, Glendon, Palmer, Stockertown, Tatamy, West Easton and Wilson.
District 3: represented by John Cusick; includes Allen, Bethlehem Township, East Allen, Lower Nazareth, Lower Saucon, Nazareth, Northampton, North Catasauqua and Williams.
District 4: represented by Giovanni; includes Bath, Bangor, Bushkill, Chapman, East Bangor, Lehigh Township, Lower Mount Bethel, Upper Mount Bethel, Moore, Pen Argyl, Plainfield, Portland, Roseto, Upper Nazareth, Walnutport, Washington and Wind Gap.