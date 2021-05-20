EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County may use some of its $61 million in federal COVID-19 relief to help local students connect to the internet, county Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday night.
The internet gap became a chasm starting in March 2020, when the pandemic forced the closing of schools. Students and teachers were thrown into remote education, and not all students could connect online.
"Learning is probably changed forever, and there are too many students in Northampton County" without internet access, McClure told county council at its meeting.
He said he plans to work first with Bethlehem Area School District Superintendent Joseph Roy on providing high-speed broadband to students.
McClure also mentioned the Easton Area School District, and added, "We're going to work with all our districts."
County council and the McClure administration have not yet settled on how the money will be used. McClure said half of the $61 million in federal aid will be available within a week. The rest is due next year.
He raised the access issue after introducing Liberty High School Principal Harrison Bailey III, who was recently honored as Pennsylvania's Secondary Principal of the Year.
Bailey received a certificate from McClure recognizing his success. The principal also addressed the internet plan.
"We have so many families that do not have (internet) access," he told council. "Without that access, there is no equity."
Bailey also warned that the 2021-22 school year is going to be a challenge.
"We are headed into the most difficult year that we will ever see in education," Bailey said, citing academic and emotional pressure on students after a year of mostly remote or hybrid education.
McClure said the pandemic forced the county to create programs, such as COVID-19 testing partnerships with area hospitals. Northampton County also made direct payments to businesses and not-for-profit groups that lost revenue when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered shutdowns.
Helping students connect to the internet would be another new venture.
"Education is not a core county function," McClure conceded, but the federal aid provides a means to solve a problem which affects thousands of students.