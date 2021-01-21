EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County has to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic to grow worse, County Executive Lamont McClure warned Thursday at county council's virtual meeting.
"Our worst days are ahead of us," he said. "We all have to brace ourselves for that."
McClure said 477 county residents died from the virus in Northampton and Lehigh counties in 2020. That does not include residents who died in counties outside the Lehigh Valley.
Since New Year's Eve, 11 staff members and about 30 residents at Gracedale, the county nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township, have tested positive for COVID-19, McClure said. An employee who tested positive admitted to attending a New Year's Eve party where another person with the virus was present, he added.
About 81% of Gracedale residents have received the first of two vaccine shots, McClure said, along with 45% of the staff. Some staff have gotten both shots.
Employees are eligible for $750 if they get both doses, an incentive McClure said will end soon. There will be a non-monetary incentive for employees who get the shots later, but it will not include extra time off.
Other business
McClure also shared some good news, noting that the county has now preserved a total of 3,451 acres of parkland and open space. That's a little more than five square miles.
Owning land is the best way to keep warehouses off land, McClure said.
"We want to fight back against warehouses popping up in farm fields," he explained. "The way to make sure Northampton County's future is green is to continue to preserve farmland."
Council's Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee met earlier Thursday to discuss another green initiative — a plan to cut back on plastic bags at stores to reduce litter and pollution. Committee Chairwoman Tara Zrinski raised the issue, but no action was taken.
Pennsylvania bars municipalities from instituting bag bans until at least July. Philadelphia officials have discussed filing a suit to lift the prohibition, saying the state overstepped its bounds by telling cities and towns not to put limits on single-use plastics.
Zrinski brought in David Masur of PennEnvironment Inc., a nonprofit group that focuses on environmental policy and action, to make a case for Northampton County to join the potential Philadelphia litigation.
McClure, who is a lawyer, said he supports cutting back on pollution but does not believe the county needs to be party to litigation to reap any benefits from it.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni agreed that Northampton County does not have to participate in a suit and warned of potential costs. He also pointed out that, as of now, there is nothing to join: "There is no litigation."
Anti-bag legislation could ban some thin plastic bags and add a fee, perhaps 15 cents each at checkout, for heavier ones to encourage people to bring reuseable bags to stores. Bethlehem City Council considered a ban but was also blocked by the state.
Councilman Kerry Myers said grocery stores would pass to consumers any costs from such legislation. Councilmembers Kevin Lott and Ron Heckman said that adding costs and regulations during a pandemic would be a mistake.
"We're trying to keep people from getting evicted from their homes," Lott said, pointing to an urgent pandemic need.
"It's clear we need more information," Zrinski said, wrapping up the discussion after an hour.