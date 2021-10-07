EASTON, Pa. – Former Northampton County Executive Gerald Seyfried's name will soon grace an archery complex in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
County council voted Thursday to name the Bear Swamp Park and Archery Complex after Seyfried in honor of his public service and his dedication to the outdoors.
"It's hard to find the words to tell you how much this means to me," Seyfried said at county council's meeting in Easton, where he was accompanied by his wife, Julie.
Councilmembers Margaret Ferraro and Ron Heckman, who served with Seyfried, shared their own words for him.
"Gerry was the most nonpartisan leader that I have ever known," Ferraro said, adding that politicians today should learn from his example.
Seyfried was a leader in preserving open space before being green was "cool," Heckman said. The former executive founded a banquet that raised money for youth groups, and he is an avid archer and outdoorsman.
"Gerald Seyfried made open space preservation a cornerstone of his administration," according to the resolution Heckman read after current County Executive Lamont McClure introduced Seyfried.
McClure has also pursued the preservation of open space, now with the added goal of fighting off "warehouse proliferation."
Seyfried remains active in government by serving on the county pension board as the retired employee representative. In addition to being county executive, he also served on council and as director of court services.
The archery center will now be known as the Gerald E. Seyfried Bear Swamp Park and Archery Complex.