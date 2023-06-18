Jenn Gotzon is a Northampton native.

She’s an actress, a singer, a mom to a young son.

And now she’s the author of a new book aimed at helping young girls.

“It's for 12-24 year olds and its called Beautify and Likes, Experiencing God's Truth About Your Looks," said Gotzon.

The faith-based book is a 2-minute read.

Each chapter follows along with a charm bracelet, designed by Jenn, that young girls can wear as a reminder of what makes them beautiful.

“You can look down at any charm during the day to remind yourself what you just read," said Gotzon.

Studies show that social media has caused an increase of depression and suciide in young teens. That’s why Jenn worked alongside a psychologist and group of young women to give readers a deep dive into the struggle and the tools to get through it.

“We've seen so many teens struggle with self-image, insecurity, feeling like they need to get a certain amount of likes on social media," said Gotzon.

"When they don't, that's when the spiral of mental health begins."

And in two weeks, Jenn and her husband James are expecting their second child: baby girl Savannah.

She says with the research she’s done behind the scenes of this book she can now instill in her own daughter that it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

“Thats what our book is about - really understand what is beautiful. So, our teen girls can get a handle on it so they can have freedom," said Gotzon.