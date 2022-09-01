Northampton County is running out of office space, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday.



"We need another office building," he told County Council's Human Services Committee. "The question is, are we going to buy one or build one."

He also mentioned renting as an option.



"It's just a matter of when, where and how," he said.



Lack of space has led to some employees being placed into the Human Services department building in Bethlehem Township.



County Commissioner John Cusick said some employees, such as those in economic development and juvenile probation, should be moved back to at least the general area of the government center in Easton.



"Before I would even consider purchasing or renting another building, I would like to see those entities moved somewhere closer to the courthouse," he said.



McClure said the economic development staff might be "shoehorned" into the government center, but there is no room for juvenile probation workers.



"We're truly out of space," he said.



McClure did not present a specific plan for finding more space.



"I understand your fiscal restraint, I share it, but we're out of room," he told Cusick.