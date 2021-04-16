EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County needs seasonal workers to help maintain and operate its park system, with peak season coming up.
"We are struggling to find any kind of park attendants this year," Bryan Cope, superintendent of parks and recreation, told county council on Thursday.
The county pays $11.11 per hour for the seasonal post. Workers would put in about 30 hours weekly.
Attendants help maintain pavilions at Louise W. Moore, which straddles Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships, and Wy-Hit-Tuk Park along the Delaware canal towpath in Williams Township. The job includes cleaning, trash removal and light landscaping. Five jobs are available.
Cope said retirees have often filled the jobs in the past. Information is listed on the county website under "employment opportunities."
Many employers have struggled to find staff this year, as some workers can make more money by staying home and receiving extra unemployment benefits.
Cope also reviewed some proposed rule changes Thursday. The speed limit in the park system would be cut to 10 miles per hour from 15, he said. Council will review an update to park regulations in May.
When a member raised the issue of limiting political activities in park, Councilman Ron Heckman objected. He said council has no business in reviewing pavilion rentals based on ideology and any attempt to determine what groups can use parks would lead to litigation. There is no plan to include a political litmus test for use of parks.