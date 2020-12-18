It's the largest nursing home under one roof in Pennsylvania and Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the county wants to do everything possible to encourage Gracedale Nursing Home employees to protect themselves and residents from COVID-19.
"At one time, 85% of the deaths [in Northampton County] were among people who were living in long-term care facilities so making sure as many people- residents and staff- at Gracedale get vaccinated, is extremely important," McClure said.
McClure said a COVID vaccine for Gracedale employees and residents could arrive in the county by the end of the month.
Gracedale Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King said she had heard that some employees wouldn't be comfortable getting it so on Thursday, county council voted to offer a $750 incentive to any Gracedale employee who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
The bonuses will be paid from federal CARES Act money given to Northampton County for infectious disease control in nursing homes.
"What better way to than to use it as an incentive for people to get the vaccine. Maybe they're on the fence, this might push them in that direction. They think it's that important that they're [the county] offering an incentive to us," Stewart-King said.
Gracedale employs 650 people who are represented by two unions. Representatives for both tell 69 News they're hearing about 50% of their members will get the COVID vaccine.
Jerry Green is the president of United Steelworkers Local 2599, which represents Gracedale's registered nurses and social workers.
"I believe that they're [Northampton County] doing a good job up there with the testing on a regular basis. We're going to have a little bit of dialogue with them, with what they expect out of our folks," Green said.
Similar to the flu shot, Northampton County will not mandate anyone get the COVID-19 vaccine. Gracedale's Jennifer Stewart-King said no one's job will be affected by opting out.