Northampton County is offering implicit bias training to all of its police departments, starting later this month.
The training will be free to the departments that are interested in having their officers take part.
"We are actually going to fund the police. We are going to help them do what is called implicit bias training, which could help lead to better interactions with people of color," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
He says it's a sign of the times, as events over the past year have sparked conversation.
"The killing of George Floyd last year caused me to bring together leaders from all across Northampton County and the Lehigh Valley to discuss the important issues of the day," McClure said.
Training by Intersekt Alliance will be free to municipalities through $20,000 in human service funding.
"It's voluntary. It won't be voluntary within the departments, but what we are doing is helping fund the police because budgets are so tight," McClure said.
Guillermo Lopez will run the 20 planned, 3-hour training sessions through June.
"First, we do collecting information, so we will do an assessment with all of the chiefs, hear from the officers and then we will take action from what we learned and put a model together and evaluate how that is going," Lopez said.
He says departments will come with different needs, as he navigates what will work best for each.
"We also work to help them understand that there's a difference from being unsafe and being uncomfortable, and in many situations being uncomfortable does not necessarily mean you are unsafe," Lopez said.
So far, Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township, Nazareth, Palmer Township and Colonial Regional have expressed interest in the training programs.