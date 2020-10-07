NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - There have been over 60,000 mail-in ballots requested in Northampton County.
Some are already dropping them off, but others in the county and beyond may be changing their mind, and want to vote in person.
"That's totally fine, as long as they take in their ballot and the envelopes that come with it to their polling location," said county Registrar of Elections Amy Cozze.
Having all the mail-in ballot paperwork is key, because rules are in place to make sure your vote is secure.
"They can surrender it to the judge of elections there who will spoil the ballot and then they will be permitted to vote on the voting machines," Cozze said.
You will be allowed to vote if you don't have all the required paperwork from the mail-in ballot. Those running the polling location will issue you a provisional paper ballot.
Another concern for those with mail in ballots is sending them back without the security envelope, also known as naked ballots.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court set very strict rules.
"If your ballot is not placed inside that secrecy envelope we are not permitted to count it by law. So you're basically forfeiting your vote if you don't use this secrecy envelope," Cozze said.
So know before you go. Either drop the ballot off in the mail or at a drop box location.
If you change your mind and want to vote in person, hold on to everything until Nov. 3. Election workers say they are working hard to make sure the election is fair and done right.
"Make sure your vote counts rather than you make assumptions or get advice from somebody who may not know what they are talking about," Cozze said.