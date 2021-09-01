WALNUTPORT, Pa. - Northampton County says it expects The Lehigh and Delaware rivers to flood by Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the Lehigh Valley.
The Lehigh River is forecasted to reach Minor Flood Stage in Walnutport (9.2 feet) and Glendon (18 feet) and Action Stage (15.1 feet) in Bethlehem on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the county.
Minor flooding is expected in the Sand Island Recreational Area, the county said.
The Delaware River is forecasted to crest just under major flood stage (29.9 feet) on Thursday night.
The Delaware River Basin Commission says the BushKill Creek at Shoemakers is expected to reach Moderate Flood stage. Minor flooding is expected along the Brodhead Creek.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure and Emergency Management Services say the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is tracking the storm as it moves towards Northampton County. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur late Wednesday afternoon through the night.
Flash flooding is expected and may occur even in areas which don’t normally experience flooding, according to the Northampton County news release. Some thunderstorms may produce tornadoes or damaging winds, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The county says EMS has contacted all local Emergency Management agencies along the Lehigh River and in Lower Mount Bethel South to monitor the river levels. Emails have been sent to municipalities to prepare for flash flooding. The Emergency Operations Center is set up, and staffing has been increased at the 911 Center the, county said.
“We will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate with PEMA and other agencies,” McClure said. “Residents should make whatever preparations they feel are necessary to keep themselves safe and monitor NOAA Weather Radio or their favorite news source for information.”
The county says residents should be cautious in areas with a history of flooding and prepare an emergency supply kit for all family members and pets should they have to travel.
Avoid downed power lines - always assume a downed line is a live wire. EMS reminds motorists not to drive through flooded roadways and to keep children and pets away from flood water.
Do not drive around barricades or through standing water, the county said. Six inches of water can cause a car to stall and a foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most automobiles including sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks.