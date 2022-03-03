EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home is operating at about two-thirds of capacity and cannot hire enough staff.
On top of that, it faces a potential state mandate to increase nursing hours per day per patient (a metric known as PPD) when it is not meeting the current standard.
Northampton County Council's Human Services Committee went over the bleak numbers at a meeting Thursday that yielded no solutions and did not place blame.
With hospitals paying nurses bonuses of as much as $30,000 and even then not hiring enough, the not-for-profit county home in Upper Nazareth Township cannot compete.
"I know you're doing everything you can. You can't manufacture employees," Commissioner Ron Heckman, head of the committee, said to Gracedale Administrator Jennifer Stewart-King.
He also asked that the meeting not delve into Gracedale issues from years ago, instead focusing on the current crisis.
Stewart-King said the home, which can hold 688 residents, had 454 in January.
Gracedale has been limiting admissions because of the staff shortage. The home is providing about 2.45 nursing-care hours per day per patient, short of the state goal of 2.7. Meanwhile, amid a national shortage of healthcare workers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania may raise the PPD requirement to 4.1.
"This is the central long-term challenge for Gracedale," County Executive Lamont McClure said. "Of course, the short-term challenge is to get to 2.7."
Hiring is difficult at Gracedale and elsewhere. In December, the home lost employees who did not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
To make the hours of care numbers approach the state target, "Right now we are not taking any admissions," Stewart-King said. Gracedale is not accepting new residents as others leave or die.
Heckman said the county should use some of its next chunk of federal pandemic-aid money to help. The county is due to receive $30 million of American Rescue Plan aid in April.
McClure said the ARP spending plan he submits to council will include money for Gracedale, but with a national shortage of healthcare staff, he added, "In the short term, money is not the issue at Gracedale."
He said a union at the home recently rejected a contract that would have raised wages more than 11% over three years without increasing the employee healthcare contribution.
When Council President Lori Vargo Heffner asked Stewart-King what the home has done for workers, the administrator said Gracedale held a holiday dinner for the staff, has given out free pizza and handed out doughnuts on Fastnacht Day. Mental health workers may start visiting to check on staff members.
Stewart-King reflected on the pandemic and how the initial praise of healthcare workers has faded.
"For two years we were hailed as heroes, and now we're not," she said.
Changing federal and state rules are also a hindrance, Stewart-King said: "We can't make any concrete plans because the past two years, everything gets pulled out from under us."
She added, "We're just trying to get through it and see when the sun is going to come."