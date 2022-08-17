Northampton County's courts are "poaching" employees from the Children, Youth and Families division, Human Services Department Director Sue Wandalowski said Wednesday.
Jermaine Green Sr., district court administrator, disputed that during a county council personnel committee Wednesday. The result was an argument between the court branch of county government and the administrative side.
Keeping employees at Children, Youth and Families (CYF) is already difficult, Wandalowski said, without another branch of government taking them.
"We need you to send a clear message to an agency that you know perpetually struggles with recruiting and retention," Wandalowski told the committee, which is led by Ron Heckman. He is a former director of human services.
"We have approximately 38 vacancies," Wandalowski told the committee. She said staff members may be being lured with promises of extra future pay because the employees are switching to jobs that pay slightly less.
Greene said that is not true.
"I don't have to poach anyone," he said. "People want to work for the courts" because they are treated well. The job candidates sought the positions, Greene said.
Switching to the job of probation officer from CYF is a promotion, Greene said.
"Why are we punishing them for wanting to come and advance their career?" he asked.
No resolution was raised at the meeting Wednesday, but limiting employee mobility is a difficult issue. Kerry Myers, vice president of council, did note that "it's a little disheartening to tell somebody we don't want you to move."
Northampton County's courts are "poaching" employees from the Children, Youth and Families division, Human Services Department Director Sue Wandalowski said Wednesday.
