Northampton County officials are scheduled to vote Thursday night on a plan to help attract staff to Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. Will the decision lead to success for other long-term care facilities in the state?
The council will vote on whether to approve $2500 in bonuses for new hires at Gracedale Nursing Home, and up to $10,000 total for people who sign on and stay for four years.
“Our residents need folks to come and work with them because our residents need this, we are willing to do everything we possibly can to get folks in the door,” said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
McClure says this kind of relief is what medical facilities have been needing for a long time.
“COVID hit long-term care facilities harder than it hit anywhere else and so folks have been reluctant to come back to work in long-term care facilities,” said McClure.
Gracedale has been relying mostly on their temporary staff, but with new bonuses and a proposal for a day care to help working families, this could be the start of a new trend for other medical facilities.
“A day care is the most effective thing that we can do to get people to come to work in our long-term care facilities, other nursing homes are watching, everybody's watching to see if this works and we're willing to try,” said McClure.