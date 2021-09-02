EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved a total of $1.25 million in COVID-19 relief grants to 96 small businesses at its Thursday meeting, after some scrutiny of a home-based business and another listed as a self-employed Uber/Lyft driver.
Councilwoman Margaret Ferraro said she had looked up a cleaning business and saw it listed an Allentown mailing address. To qualify for federal money allocated from the county's $30.6 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan funds, a business must be in Northampton County and meet other criteria. Allentown is in Lehigh County.
Stephen Barron, director of finance, said the latest round of applicants — with some from out of the county and others with incomplete paperwork — required a lot of scrunity. In this case, he said "Clean. Organize. Repeat" qualified, because in the western section of the county, some buildings have Allentown postal addresses but are not in Lehigh County.
Tara Zrinski asked about a business identified as Joseph Moran of Easton, listed as a "self-employed ridershare driver Uber/Lyft." There are a lot of Uber and Lyft drivers in the region, but only Moran was in line for a $15,000 grant.
Barron said the application was scrutinized and qualified for the grant. He said Moran has operated a driving service that extends beyond picking up Uber and Lyft passengers. Tax returns proved that Moran was eligible.
Councilman Kerry Myers suggested that descriptions of grant recipients be identified better in the future. Ron Heckman said applications are reviewed carefully, but added, "I wouldn't be surprised if something sneaks through now and then."
The "gig economy," where people work side or temporary jobs, presents a challenge to the committee of administration staff and council members who review applications, Heckman said. The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce assists in the reviews. County council has the final vote on grants.
The county has approved five rounds of pandemic relief payments to small businesses this year. By the time County Executive Lamont McClure and council have dispensed all the aid planned, about $27 million of federal money will have been distributed to small businesses by the county in 2020 and 2021.
McClure said last year's grants from the federal CARES Act kept businesses alive, and the 2021 American Rescue Plan money will help them thrive again.
Among businesses receiving the $15,000 maximum payment were: Zarate's auto repair, Bangor; Casa de Campo restaurant, Sin's Fade and Shave Barbershop and Chopstix Express — all of Bethlehem; Angelo's restaurant, Sole Artisan Ales and La Bella Pizza, Easton; and Anthony's Pizza, Wind Gap.
The average grant from round five was about $13,000. Jeffrey Karam's accounting, tax and consulting services of Freemansburg received the smallest amount, $1,068.75.
Council also approved $30,000 for Wilson Borough's 101st anniversary. The borough had planned to celebrate its centennial last year, but the pandemic intervened. Mayor Donald Barrett Jr. said at a council committee meeting last month that the celebration will help the borough find its own identity.