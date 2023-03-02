EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved spending a total of $103,980 on studies of how county employees are paid and how Gracedale Nursing Home operates.
The studies have been a point of contention between council and County Executive Lamont McClure, who has said the reviews would be wastes of money. After votes, vetoes and more votes, requests for bids went out and preferred bidders were presented to council last month.
The pay study went to Bolton, a Maryland-based company that will need about 12 weeks to review county pay versus that of similar organizations. Bolton will be paid $64,000.
The study will cover only non-union employees, which some council members have taken issue with, while McClure has said those workers are covered by collective bargaining and should not be included.
Commissioner John Goffredo wanted union workers covered, even at additional cost. That idea did not prevail.
The studies are just that: Reviews that are not binding.
"All we're doing is gathering information," Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said (councilmembers are known as commissioners).
"It's been a long time coming," Vargo Heffner said of the approval of both studies.
The vote for Bolton was unanimous among those present: Council President Kerry Myers, Vice President Ron Heckman, Goffredo, Vargo Heffner, Thomas Giovanni, John Cusick, Kevin Lott and Tara Zrinski. John Brown was absent.
The vote for a review of Gracedale was also 8-0. That $39,980 contract went to Affinity Health Services of Indiana, Pennsylvania.
McClure objected to that study earlier on the grounds that the Upper Nazareth Township nursing home is already scrutinized by state and federal regulators.
Cusick noted that council approved McClure's plan to spend $15 million to, as the executive put it, "save Gracedale."
Commissioner Cusick said the $39,980 is a small price to pay to monitor how $15 million of federal Covid-19 aid will be spent at Gracedale.
Among issues to be considered at Gracedale are its ideal population, known in nursing home jargon as its "census." The home can accommodate 688 people if some rooms are used to house four people. Gracedale has been operating well below that capacity.
Party status
Council also approved a resolution to seek "party status" in the legal proceedings over the proposed expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill, which is on Applebutter Road in Lower Saucon Township.
Many township residents have objected to the expansion, which will extend the useful life of a facility that provides a big chunk of Lower Saucon's operating budget.
Recognition of service
Also Thursday, McClure recognized the service of Becky Bartlett to the county. She recently retired as deputy director of administration, and she was McClure's point person with the media.
McClure said Bartlett had to deal with problems related to the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were transparent" during difficult times, he said, crediting Bartlett for being "the great communicator."
Bartlett left county government Jan. 27.