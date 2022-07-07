EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County will contribute $2 million toward a Habitat for Humanity development in Forks Township that will lead to the construction of about 65 homes.
County Council members had some concerns about a lack of detail in the request for funds for housing on 11.5 acres off Kesslersville Road, but after discussion, voted unanimously for the contribution. The money will come from the county's $30.3 million share of federal American Rescue Plan pandemic-relief aid.
Jessica Elliott, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, said the opportunity to put up this many homes is unusual. She said the owner is not donating the land but may be accepting less than market value.
The land was appraised earlier for potential use as a warehouse, and she said a second appraisal is being done now.
Commissioner John Goffredo suggested that waiting for that appraisal would be wise, but ultimately council voted to allocate the money, as requested by the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure.
The total includes $1 million as part of the acquisition, and another $1 million to prepare the land for construction.
Owners of homes provided through Habitat for Humanity have to help build the home or contribute "sweat equity" in other work, Elliott said. She said the homes in Forks have already been approved by the township zoning board. The estimated cost to build each home is $150,000.