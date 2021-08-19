EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council on Thursday approved grants totaling $624,348 to 48 small businesses to compensate for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average grant per business is about $13,000. The money comes from the county's $30.6 million in 2021 federal American Rescue Plan aid.
A committee of members of the administration and of council, assisted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, reviewed applications. The full county council gives final approval for grants.
"The base of customers has not returned to pre-pandemic levels," County Executive Lamont McClure said of Northampton County's small businesses.
Among businesses receiving the maximum $15,000 grant were: Lehigh Valley With Love Media, Bethlehem; Kluska's Home Improvements, Bangor; and Lehigh Valley Valve, Northampton.
McClure said that as of Sept. 1, businesses that received money from the 2020 federal CARES Act will be eligible to apply, though priority will be given to those that have not received any of the relayed federal aid.
In 2020, $10.7 million in grants went to 776 small businesses in the county. Eligibility rules are posted on the chamber website.