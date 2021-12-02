EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved Executive Lamont McClure's 8.5% property tax cut Thursday, and approved pay increases for future elected officials.
The raises will apply to officer holders chosen in the next rounds of elections, not the current executive, controller or council members.
McClure's $528 million budget for next year cuts the property tax millage from 11.8 to 10.8, resulting in a levy of $1.08 per $100 of assessed value. For example, the owner of a home assessed at $50,000 will pay $540 annually, down from $590, saving about $1 per week.
The only opposition to the tax cut came from Margaret Ferraro, who was voting on her last budget before retiring from county government.
McClure opened the meeting with a presentation to Ferraro in honor of 23 years of service to the county, along with years of volunteer work, a career as a teacher at Nazareth Area Middle School, and her many firsts as a Republican woman. She is the only Republican woman to serve as council president and vice president.
Then later, Ferraro tried to block the tax cut McClure ran on in the fall election.
"We have such needs in the county," she said, pointing to Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Township. She suggested keeping the tax rate the same and using the extra money for the benefit of Gracedale and its residents.
That move fell, 1-8. Tara Zrinski noted that the tax cut was part of McClure's campaign platform and thus should be enacted.
Council also passed McClure's 2022 spending plan. John Cusick said the Gracedale portion of the budget projects 575 residents at the home, about 100 more than it has now. He compared that budget item to "fiction."
Council President Lori Vargo Heffner then moved to raise salaries above and beyond what was previously considered. Pay for elected officials is always a difficult topic to raise, and Northampton County had not touched their compensation since 2008.
The council approved pay raises for the executive, boosting annual pay to $120,000 from $85,000. That raise and others do not apply to current office holders. They will only go into effect after future elections. Ferraro suggested $150,000, pointing out that the executive runs a 2,000-employee operation. Other council members found that to be a bit too steep.
The controller — the county's fiscal watchdog — will be paid $85,000, up from the current $65,000. Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was recently appointed to fill a vacancy in that office, and he has said he will not run after this term is up.
As new council members are elected, their pay will go to $12,500, up from $9,500. The council president will earn an extra $500.
"If it encourages better candidates to run, then I think it will be worth it," Cusick said.
"We do need to keep competent people running for office in this county," Kerry Myers said.
"Money does not necessarily guarantee competence," Ron Heckman said, although he went along with the raises.
Council narrowly approved changes to the county's four electoral districts. Five members are elected "at large," or by voters across the county, while four are chosen by districts. The districts must be reviewed after each United States census.