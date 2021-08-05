EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council approved Thursday grants to 85 small businesses as part of the county's pandemic-relief program.
A committee including County Executive Lamont McClure's staff, county council and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce are reviewing applications from small businesses, which must meet standards including operating in the county and having revenue losses due to COVID-19.
The money, $1.13 million in the latest round of grants, comes from the county's $30.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding.
McClure has proposed giving $15 million of the ARP money to small businesses. As of Thursday, $4.1 million in grants of as much as $15,000 each has gone out this year. The total over the two pandemic years — all federal money relayed by the county — would be about $26 million.
The average grant approved by council Thursday was $13,294. Stephen Barron, director of fiscal affairs, said some very small businesses did not need the $15,000 maximum.
Marcon's Shoe Repair in Bangor, for example, received $2,840. The maximum of $15,000 went to many applicants, including Sacred Art, a tattoo and piercing shop in Nazareth; Casa del Mofongo, a restaurant in Bethlehem, and the Anatolian Kitchen, Bethlehem.
"These are new folks who have not been funded in the past, to my knowledge," County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said after the meeting.
Vargo Heffner and John Cusick, who recently attended a County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania conference, said other counties have not moved as fast as Northampton to get the federal money on the street.
McClure also discussed "warehouse proliferation" and how the county can fight it.
Acquiring land or a conservation easement which prohibits development is the surest way to prevent a warehouse from being built, he said. In 2021, McClure said Northampton County has set aside $3.34 million for land preservation.
The latest big acquisition is the Spangler property in East Allen Township. McClure said an easement on 112 acres of farm fields, woods, a spring and creek means land that could accommodate four or five warehouses, or 73 single-family homes, will remain open.
"It's our intent to manage it as a nature preserve," he said, with some land leased for farming.
Council and the administration met in a private session for about 15 minutes to discuss potential litigation. The next council meeting will be Aug. 19.