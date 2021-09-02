NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Two people in Northampton County have been charged with selling illegal steroids.

Anthony Mammana and Farrah Fejes are accused of selling anabolic steroids. Those are man-made versions of testosterone that are illegal to have or sell in the U.S. without a valid prescription.

Authorities say that between May and November of last year the pair packaged and sold the drugs out of a home in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Northampton.

Mammana and Fejes are also accused of using other people's names and addresses to try and cover their tracks.

