EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County has a new controller for the next five months.
On Thursday, County Council appointed Scott Parsons, a former councilmember and a county employee, to fill the vacancy left by the death June 30 of Richard "Bucky" Szulborski, 74.
The controller is the independent fiscal watchdog who oversees audits and spending. Northampton County's last two controllers have died during their terms. Szulborski was appointed in 2021 as an interim officeholder after Antoine "Tony" Bassil died.
Szulborski also was appointed to serve in 2018, when Stephen Barron resigned to become director of fiscal affairs in the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure.
Parsons will be paid at an annual rate of $65,000 until early January, when an elected controller will be sworn in. During an interview with County Council on Wednesday, Parsons said his experience as a former employee would help him step right in and keep things going.
Three other county residents applied for the job: Nurit Baron of Williams Township; Altynay Kanatbekoff, who works in the controller's office now, and Nadeem Quayyum, an unsuccessful candidate in the spring Democrat primary election.
At Thursday's council meeting, Parsons, Baron and Kanatbekoff received support in the first round of voting before Parsons prevailed. His brief term in office starts Friday.
The fall election for controller — a four-year term with a salary going up to $85,000 annually as of January — will be between County Council members Tara Zrinski, a Democrat, and John Cusick, a Republican.