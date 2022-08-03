The Northampton County Housing Authority has chosen new management for its public housing.



This is a transition month as the Berks County Housing Authority takes over Northampton's Section 8 voucher program and the management of three facilities: the Oliver S. Border House in Nazareth, Howard Jones Manor in Bath, and the authority's Goepp Street property in Bethlehem.



While Northampton County has its own authority, it turned over management of public housing programs to the Lehigh County Housing Authority in 2014 after running into financial problems.

Now, the Berks authority is stepping up.



"This month is a transition period for us," said Gwen Didden, executive director of the Berks authority. BCHA is setting up computers, hiring people and meeting tenants.



"We want to be as human-focused as possible," Didden said of the new management. She will oversee a total of 161 Northampton County units, in addition to about 250 in Berks County, along with the housing voucher programs.



Didden said candidates are being interviewed for maintenance and office jobs, and those staff members will be local. The Lehigh County authority is retaining its staff, she said, leaving open positions in Northampton.



Her goals include having "an open and welcoming office" for residents, and the development of tenant associations. Didden wants tenants to be involved. In Berks County, tenants have sometimes been hired for jobs in their facilities.



Last year, Northampton County Council held a hearing on management of public housing after Commissioner Tara Zrinski invited residents of the Border House to bring complaints to council. Council has no direct control over the Lehigh County authority, which did not attend the hearing. A statement from the LCHA said some of the complaints were dealt with, and others were the responsibility of tenants or part of regular maintenance.



The LCHA later informed Northampton that it was ending its management agreement, and that it took pride in what it had accomplished in Northampton County.



In 2021, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said the county should consider having an operating housing authority again, but the decision was made to retain the BCHA after several authorities and management companies were interviewed.



Didden is a native of Kutztown and Lincoln universities and a Berks County native. So far, things are going well, she said.



"I've had nothing but a wonderful experience with the (Northampton) county commissioners and the county government" and the boards of the Northampton and Lehigh County authorities, she said Wednesday.



Didden said she brings passion to her work because she has experienced "a rough housing situation" herself. That guides her mission, to make public housing a place where she too would want to live.



"It's going to take time," she said of the Berks authority's expanded role. "I don't expect to come in and change the culture right away," she said, but she vowed to make Northampton County's public housing units great places to live, work and play.