EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County may soon be able to tie some nature trails together by acquiring small parcels of land, adding to its outdoor recreation network.
Buying an easement on 0.4 acres of land owned by Donna Garrity in Plainfield Township for $7,300 is a step toward closing a gap in the Two Rivers Trailway and linking Stockertown to the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in Bushkill Township.
County Executive Lamont McClure's administration has sought to add to open space and create links among the region's many trails. The Garrity easement would benefit multiple routes.
"This is also a segment of the trail that is designated a Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail," Conservation Coordinator Sherry Acevedo said at county council's meeting Thursday.
That trail will go from New York City to Somerset County, Pennsylvania and on to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, in memory of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Council will consider the Plainfield Township purchase at its May 6 meeting.
During a council committee meeting led by Tara Zrinski earlier Thursday, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bryan Cope said Waste Management Inc. has offered three plots of land for a trail linking parks in Pen Argyl and Wind Gap.
"This is the first time those communities will really have a safe connection," Cope said. The link would add to the county's Northern Tier Trail, which is planned to run through 14 municipalities and connect the Lehigh and Delaware rivers.
"It's about a mile, maybe a little over a mile," Adrienne Fors, a community relations specialist with Waste Management, said of the proposed route.
Other news
After council dispensed with its regular business Thursday night in about 25 minutes, there was a half-hour presentation by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. Executive Director Joseph Welsh went over biographies of the Easton-based organization's 25 board members and discussed its goal to "reimagine a criminal justice system that is equitable and fair."
During council's public comment time, Corinne Goodwin of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project asked for council's support in opposing laws that restrict transgender girls from playing on girls' teams.
Goodwin said "certified hate organizations" are promoting such laws at the state level, in part to boost their fundraising.
Council has no authority over Pennsylvania laws. However, Goodwin asked members to use their influence to oppose laws that she said address a nonexistent problem.
County Executive McClure introduced wrestler Jagger Condomitti to council as the meeting started. Condomitti lives in Lehigh Township and won a state championship this year for Northampton Area High School. He won 140 career matches for Northampton.