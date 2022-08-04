Northampton County is on the road to preserving 58 acres in Allen Township, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday night.
Keeping space open has been part of McClure's plan to fend off "warehouse proliferation" as the county sees millions of square feet of land covered by big-box buildings each year.
"We are about to preserve our 22nd county park," McClure said at County Council's meeting Thursday. "This is on the Bodnarczuk Preserve" on the southern side of Indian Trail Road, west of Kreidersville Road.
The owners, brothers Paul Mauser and Wasyl Mauser, will convey the land to the county at about a quarter of market value. Wasyl Mauser is donating his half of the land, equivalent to $450,000, and Paul Mauser is donating half of his portion and will receive $225,000. On those terms, the total value of the land is $900,000 but would cost the county just a quarter of that.
"We are attempting to dissuade unwanted development (warehouses) and not exponentially increase truck traffic," McClure said while pitching the idea to council. The best way to keep warehouses off land, he has contended, is to own the land or to own an easement on land that prevents it from being developed.
Council must pass an ordinance to acquire the land. That ordinance went through its first reading Thursday at the government center in Easton and will be up for a discussion and possible vote at council's Aug. 18 meeting. The ordinance initially stated that 42 acres would be preserved, but County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said 58 acres are included and the ordinance was amended to reflect that.
The county obtained a profession appraisal that "confirms a fair market value price commensurate with the sales price," according to the ordinance introduced Thursday.
Council also voted Thursday to delay a vote on a tax-abatement plan for the old Dixie Cup property in Wilson Borough. A vote and public hearing may be held Aug. 18, with an amended ordinance drafted by County Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni.
