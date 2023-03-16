Northampton County plans to restore the old Louise W. Moore Park windmill, which is more than just a quaint sight.
Once back in order, it will capture power from wind, convert it to rotational energy and pump water to the surface, refilling a small pond.
"The windmill hasn't worked for at least 10 years," Bryan Cope, Northampton County Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, said Thursday. He said the project will cost $40,000 to $50,000.
Director of Public Works Michael Emili told a County Council committee Thursday that there actually is a company that fixes windmills: Hoosier Windmills of - naturally - Indiana.
Hoosier Windmills, based near Fort Wayne, specializes in water-pumping windmills, like the one at Louise W. Moore Park. It puts up new ones and repairs old ones. Some farms still use windmills to pump water, like the farm in "The Wizard of Oz."
Windmill technology was first used more than 1,000 years ago and is regaining favor today as "wind farms" generate renewable energy.
The technology gained literary fame in 1604 with Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes' novel, "The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha."
In the book, Quixote mistakes windmills for giants and attacks them, leading to the expression "tilting at windmills," or wasting time on imaginary problems.
County Council's Capital Projects and Operations Committee reviewed the windmill plan and other updates for Louise W. Moore Park at a meeting Thursday. The county plans to resurface four tennis courts and six pickleball courts on two other tennis courts.
"The new windmill will allow us to refill the adjacent pond," Emili said. Cope said the pond will cover about an acre.
Windmill work will start in late spring.
Louise W. Moore Park is on Country Club Road, just off Hecktown Road. It covers 100 acres in Bethlehem Township and Lower Nazareth Township. The park has pavilions, playgrounds, volleyball courts, tennis courts, a softball field, and walking paths with exercise stations.
What is now the park was once known as Slate Post Farm. It was donated to the county by Louise W. Moore and, according to the county website, was the first park developed as part of the Northampton County Parks System.
Louise W. Moore was the widow of Dixie Cup Co. founder Hugh Moore, namesake of Hugh Moore Park in Easton.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
